Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s death bowling has been subpar as of late.

Given how important Afridi is to the men in green, Gul urged the 23-year-old to work on it, especially since there are a number of major tournaments coming up such as the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.

“I think Shaheen (Shah Afridi) needs to improve more in death bowling,” he told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

He then represented the Welsh Fire in The Hundred and claimed six wickets in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.56.

The pace spearhead is now back in action for Pakistan in their ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is being held in Sri Lanka.

In the first ODI, which Pakistan won by 142 runs, he finished with figures of 2-9 off four overs.

After the Afghanistan series, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

