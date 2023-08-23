Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is a “wonderful player” who he has a “great relationship” with.

Imam is consistently picked by Pakistan in ODIs and Test matches as he has cemented his spot in both formats with strong performances.

“Immy (Imam) and I have a great relationship. He’s a wonderful player and guy – I love him,” Arthur said in an interview with respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricwick.

Imam recently played for Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

The 27-year-old from Lahore, who is chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s nephew, is currently playing in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

In the first ODI, which Pakistan won by 142 runs, he was brilliant with the bat as he scored 61 runs, which came off 94 balls and included two boundaries.

Following the Afghanistan series, the men in green will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

