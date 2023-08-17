Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, admitted that pace bowler Ihsanullah “is so quick”.

The 20-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the country and came to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.

In PSL 8, Ihsanullah was the second-highest wicket-taker as he finished with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

The national selectors quickly included him in the Pakistan team after this and he featured in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“He is so quick,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah wasn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He also hasn’t been included in the team for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He knows how to score runs in ODIs, Ramiz Raja points out aggressive Pakistan opener has done it time and time again

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 4329 ( 87.67 % ) No! 609 ( 12.33 % )

Like this: Like Loading...