Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, said his performances in limited overs cricket weren’t up to par, which was the reason why he was dropped from the team.

He is targeting a comeback in white-ball cricket, but faces immense competition as the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are all making the most of the opportunities given to them.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old from Gujranwala is committed to reviving his white-ball career, which has stalled since he played his last ODI and T20I in June 2022 and September 2022 respectively.

“I know that my performance in white-ball cricket [was] not up to the expectations,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan has been playing domestic cricket in England lately. In six County Championship matches for Warwickshire, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 21.58.

He also featured in the 2023 Vitality Blast, where he claimed nine wickets in five games at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 6.78.

Hasan was picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t play in either game as the men in green secured a 2-0 win.

He was left out of Pakistan’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 and the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

