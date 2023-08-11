Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said he would prefer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he thinks it is better than the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan players are not permitted to play in the IPL currently due to strained relations between the governments of India and Pakistan.

Quite a number of Pakistani players have featured in the BBL over the years, but Azam has yet to play in the star-studded Australian T20 competition.

“The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions,” he said on the Peshawar Zalmi podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 as the men in green claimed a 2-0 win.

He will now lead his side in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, Pakistan will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by them and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

