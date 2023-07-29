Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez has questioned why Pakistan are robbing middle order batsman Saud Shakeel of the opportunity to play ODI cricket.

Shakeel has already stamped his authority in Tests, especially after his brilliant performance in the two-match series against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 295 runs, which included a career-best knock of 208 not out, at an average of 147.50.

The 27-year-old has featured in five ODIs to date, with the last one coming all the way back in March 2022.

This is upsetting for Hafeez as he believes Pakistan should be making full use of Shakeel while he is in red-hot form.

“Why has he been robbed of the chances to perform?” the 42-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

It should be noted that Shakeel’s brilliance with the bat in the Test series against Sri Lanka helped the men in green claim a 2-0 win.

