Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has made it clear that he has every intention of getting into the country’s squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Sarfaraz has not played ODI cricket since April 2021 but still retains hope that he will get a chance to feature in the star-studded tournament.

The 36-year-old from Karachi will know the odds are stacked against him, especially since Pakistan have a number of top-notch wicketkeeper-batsmen such as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris.

Regardless of this, he is determined to keep performing in any match he plays in order to convince the national selectors to give him a chance.

“As far as I am playing, there is always a wish to play; I want to play cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz recently played in the first Test against Sri Lanka, where he made scores of 17 and 1 as Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test is currently being played in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

