Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opening batsman, said everyone knows what a big player captain Babar Azam is.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the last few years and has continued to be at the top of his game despite having the added pressure of captaincy weighing down on his shoulders.

The 28-year-old recently made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

“Everyone knows what a big batsman Babar is,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will be aiming to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

