Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said he will keep challenging captain Babar Azam to get better as a batsman.

The former Pakistan head coach doesn’t want to see the 28-year-old stay in the same place and not develop any further.

Instead, he wants Azam to grow his already flourishing game and score even more runs.

“I will keep on challenging him to keep on getting better and better,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, the men in green will be looking to claim a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which starts on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

