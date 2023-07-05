Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Javed Miandad, the legendary batsman, has told the India cricket team not to fear death and come play in Pakistan.

The two sides have not played a bilateral series since they faced each other in two T20Is and three ODIs in India from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, they have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

Miandad’s comments come after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The two sides are also expected to clash in the 2023 World Cup, with the match taking place in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, it remains to be seen if Pakistan will play in India.

Nonetheless, Miandad feels as if India should take the first step in restoring bilateral relations by coming to Pakistan.

“There should be no concern about security. We believe that death will come when it is destined. They should definitely come,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If they call us today, we will go. But they should return the move. The thing is the last time we went, they haven’t come here since. It’s their turn now.

“Even Indians believe this. We are neighbours, and so we can exchange many things. Such a relationship would benefit both. However, only if the exchange is mutual. It cannot be that it is a one-sided thing.”

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

