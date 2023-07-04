Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, the outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said newly-appointed team director Mickey Arthur can decide what to do about Babar Azam as Pakistan captain.

There have been rumours about a change in captaincy or a split model being adopted since the men in green did not get the results expected of them in their recent home season.

While no official decisions have been made, Sethi noted Arthur can sit down with Azam and discuss his future as captain.

“I asked Mickey, do you want one captain or two captains for New Zealand series. After consulting with him, we decided on having one captain for the white-ball format. I told him, when you will come, you can sit with Babar and then decide from there onwards,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sethi remained tight-lipped about whether Azam will continue leading the Pakistan team, but noted that it is likely he won’t have anything to worry about if the men in green keep winning series.

“As long as Babar is a successful batsman and a successful captain, he will remain captain. If you continue to lose series, people will start questioning your captaincy and other qualities,” he said.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No bigger match-winner at No. 6 or 7, Ramiz Raja backs controversial Pakistan batsman

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5654 ( 78.99 % ) No! 1504 ( 21.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...