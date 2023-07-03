Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said it is possible that “outstanding middle order batter” Haris Sohail will be picked for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Haris last played for Pakistan in January 2023 and has continued to feature in domestic cricket.

Despite not featuring in the men in green’s recent limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand, Rasheed pointed out that the 34-year-old is being considered for selection due to his brilliant ability to “play spinners really well”.

“Pakistan has to play [the] 2023 World Cup in India. Haris Sohail is an outstanding middle order batter who can play spinners really well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 18, but Haris was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

