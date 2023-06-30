Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said he sometimes plays 1,000 to 1,200 balls when he is out of form.

Azam noted that this is part of his training routine whenever he feels he is not at his best with the bat and wants to increase his chances of scoring runs.

In Pakistan’s recent ODI series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old amassed 276 runs in five matches, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“Even double balls (1,000 to 1,200) when I am out of form. I believe practice is so important for anyone who wants to perform on the ground,” he said on the Peshawar Zalmi podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

