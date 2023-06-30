Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said he doesn’t think there is a better T20 middle order batsman in Pakistan than Shoaib Malik.

Imad was teammates with Malik while captaining the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Having seen how good the 41-year-old still is, he admitted that it would be hard to find anyone as good as the Sialkot native in the country.

Malik featured in nine matches during PSL 8 and scored 200 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

“The way he played, I don’t think we have any better middle order batters like Shoaib Malik in this age bracket,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka in July to play two Test matches, but Imad and Malik were not included in the team that was announced for the series.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

