Simon Doull, the former New Zealand seamer, has hinted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was playing for himself rather than his team during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8 and scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

While Doull applauded the 28-year-old for his century, he insisted that team wins should be prioritised over personal milestones.

“Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

