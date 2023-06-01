A true master, India icon Sachin Tendulkar on Pakistan speedster who was an absolute nightmare to face

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar said Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram was a true master of fast bowling

Sachin Tendulkar: “Wasim was a master”

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar said Pakistan left-arm swing king Wasim Akram was a master of the art of fast bowling.

Wasim was a nightmare for batsmen to face as he could move the ball both ways at rapid pace. On top of that, he also possessed a vicious bouncer.

Having faced the Sultan of Swing, Tendulkar acknowledged just how lethal he was and the kind of damage he could inflict on a batting line-up.

“Wasim was a master,” he wrote in Wasim’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played a white-ball series against New Zealand. The five-match T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, while the men in green won the five-match ODI series 4-1.

