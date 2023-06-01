Image courtesy of: Unsplash

India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar said Pakistan left-arm swing king Wasim Akram was a master of the art of fast bowling.

Wasim was a nightmare for batsmen to face as he could move the ball both ways at rapid pace. On top of that, he also possessed a vicious bouncer.

Having faced the Sultan of Swing, Tendulkar acknowledged just how lethal he was and the kind of damage he could inflict on a batting line-up.

“Wasim was a master,” he wrote in Wasim’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, as quoted by Cricwick.

