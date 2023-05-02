Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed said he remembers when Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique started doubting himself after failing to perform for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team in his first few matches.

He recalled backing the 23-year-old and continuing to give him chances in order to boost his confidence.

This resulted in better performances from Shafique, who has now gone on to become Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket.

In the 12 Tests he has played, he has accumulated 992 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

“I remember Abdullah doubting himself after a few matches he failed to perform in but we backed him and reassured him that he will play all matches. When you give confidence to a young player, only then can he realise his true potential,” Aaqib told PCB Digital.

Shafique has been selected in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green lead 2-0. He featured in the second ODI and scored seven runs.

The third ODI will be played on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

