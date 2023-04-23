Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman praised his New Zealand counterpart Glenn Phillips for the way he batted in tough conditions.

Phillips has become one of the most exciting talents in the New Zealand team as he possesses brilliant power-hitting abilities and is a gun fielder as well.

Focusing on the 26-year-old’s batting in particular, Zaman admitted he’s been highly impressed with what he has seen from the rising star.

“I think the way Phillips played, it seemed like he was batting on another surface,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently taking on New Zealand in a limited overs series, but Phillips is not involved as he is playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The men in green hold a 2-1 lead against the Black Caps in the ongoing T20I series. They will be looking to wrap things up in the fifth T20I on Monday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not a good look for Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Aaqib Javed on recent decision involving Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 806 ( 68.07 % ) He is ok! 264 ( 22.3 % ) He is overrated! 114 ( 9.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...