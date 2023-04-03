Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has dismissed any possibility of Shadab Khan succeeding Babar Azam as the next Pakistan captain.

Azam’s leadership has come under heavy criticism as of late, with many feeling that he is not the right man for the job.

While Shadab does have captaincy experience as he takes charge of Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Latif insisted that he cannot be in the running.

Explaining why, the 54-year-old pointed out that the 24-year-old doesn’t play regularly and gets injured often.

“He is not an option,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab recently captained Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah as Azam was rested. However, the men in green were beaten 2-1.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in a limited overs series on home soil, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

