Pakistan opening batsman Khurram Manzoor has revealed that Bangladesh offered him citizenship in 2009 in order to play for their national team.

However, he turned the offer down as he “always wanted” to represent Pakistan.

Manzoor has been one of the more consistent run-scorers in domestic cricket, but hasn’t represented the men in green since March 2016.

“Bangladesh offered me nationality in 2009, and they wanted me to represent Bangladesh, but I always wanted to play for my country,” the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Manzoor accumulated 619 runs in eight matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 47.61.

In their latest assignment, the Pakistan team lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah.

They will now play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand in April and May.

