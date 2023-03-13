Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that if Allah wills it, he will come out of retirement and play international cricket again.

Amir had retired in December 2020, claiming that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the team management had purposely ignored him for selection.

He recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Based on his performance in PSL 8, the 30-year-old wants to see if it will be enough to capture the attention of the national selectors.

“If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan again. But I would like to play and perform well in PSL,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

So far, though, Amir hasn’t made any moves that would suggest he is readying himself to make his international comeback.

It now remains to be seen if he will back up his words with action.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince), Akif Javed (replaced Mir Hamza)

