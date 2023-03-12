Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed admitted he was surprised to find out how easily New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson played his “good balls”.

Abrar made quite a splash on the international scene as he started with a seven-wicket haul in his first Test match against England.

He ended up taking 17 wickets in two Tests in that three-match series at an average of 27.17.

He continued to pick up wickets in the two-Test series against New Zealand as he claimed 11 at an average of 43.63.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner trapped Williamson lbw in the second Test, but considering that the New Zealand star struck an unbeaten 200 in the first game, Abrar acknowledged that it was extraordinary how the 32-year-old seemed to have no trouble playing his different variations.

“Williamson is extraordinary and even plays your good balls easily,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar is now playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has snapped up three wickets in three matches at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 7.66.

As for Williamson, he is currently representing New Zealand in their two-Test series against New Zealand, which will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 506 ( 12.87 % ) Karachi Kings 369 ( 9.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1238 ( 31.49 % ) Multan Sultans 632 ( 16.07 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 848 ( 21.57 % ) Quetta Gladiators 339 ( 8.62 % )

