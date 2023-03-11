Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former captain Salman Butt has lashed out at Ramiz Raja, saying he has been acting like a child since being removed as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Ramiz was replaced by Najam Sethi, but has made a number of remarks about how the handover took place.

He even went as far as claiming that he wasn’t given enough time to collect his belongings from his office.

However, Salman has heard enough and wants Ramiz to show some grace.

“I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste. People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

“He’s behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched. He has got other skills and should consider doing commentary now. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace.”

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Won’t realise how good he is until he’s gone, Nasser Hussain lauds incredibly special Pakistan talent

Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! No! Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! 296 ( 63.25 % ) No! 172 ( 36.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...