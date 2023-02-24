Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram said everyone knows the class captain Babar Azam possesses when batting.

Azam has established his reputation as one of the elite performers in the world in all three formats through consistent performances and match-winning knocks.

He has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past few years, even though he carries the added pressure and responsibility that comes with being captain.

“Babar is a class player we all know,” Wasim said on A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Azam, 28, is now leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has scored 171 runs in four matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 131.53.

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars on February 26.

As for Wasim, he is with the Karachi Kings as he is the team’s president.

Their next fixture will see them take on the Multan Sultans on February 26.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince), Akif Javed (replaced Mir Hamza)

