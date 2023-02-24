Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said India left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh is “very difficult to face”, especially when he swings the ball back in.

Arshdeep has enjoyed great success in T20Is to date, taking 41 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 17.78.

He has also played three ODIs, but is still searching for his first wicket in the 50-over format.

“The delivery that comes back in from a left-arm fast bowler, that is the ball which is very difficult to face,” Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s assistant coach, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Islamabad United are currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they have won two games and lost one.

Their next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Sarfaraz Ahmed names the Pakistan player who gave him so much confidence when he made his Test comeback

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 446 ( 13.08 % ) Karachi Kings 344 ( 10.09 % ) Lahore Qalandars 975 ( 28.6 % ) Multan Sultans 554 ( 16.25 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 765 ( 22.44 % ) Quetta Gladiators 325 ( 9.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...