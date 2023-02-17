Image taken buy: Bimal Mirwani

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said the way to get Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan out is to bowl a fuller length and try to hit him beneath the knee roll.

By doing this, it will increase the chances of bowlers dismissing him lbw.

Rizwan is one of Pakistan’s regular run-scorers and is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“When it comes to Rizwan, you can afford to bowl more fuller. You can try to hit him beneath the knee roll. This is where your line and length can be,” Pathan said on Star Sports as quoted by NDTV.

The Sultans lost their first game to the Lahore Qalandars by one run, but hit back to demolish the Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

In those two games, Rizwan made scores of 75 and 28 not out.

The Sultans played the Peshawar Zalmi, who are led by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on Friday.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

