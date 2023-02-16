Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India icon Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman to ever play the game of cricket, but even he didn’t know how he would tackle the prospect of facing Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The ‘Little Master’ noted that he has not given any thought to such a scenario as he knows he won’t ever have to face the 22-year-old.

Afridi has developed quite the reputation for being a wicket-taking nightmare as he hits speeds of around 150 kph and can swing the ball too. On top of this, his height gives him extra bounce and makes him even more difficult to play.

“I have not put my mind as such since I know I won’t be facing him,” Tendulkar told PTI as quoted by NDTV.

Afridi is now captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and started by recording figures of 1-27 off four overs in the one-run win over the Multan Sultans.

The Qalandars’ next match will be against the Karachi Kings on February 19.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Shai Hope

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 211 ( 10.98 % ) Karachi Kings 252 ( 13.11 % ) Lahore Qalandars 606 ( 31.53 % ) Multan Sultans 204 ( 10.61 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 431 ( 22.42 % ) Quetta Gladiators 218 ( 11.34 % )

