Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait said he has already talked to 150 kph fast bowler Haris Rauf about how to make life more difficult for the opposition batsmen.

Rauf already possesses blistering pace and is capable of swinging the ball, which makes him incredibly deadly.

However, Tait feels the 29-year-old can take his game to a whole new level if he consistently hits the right line and length when bowling.

“We just talked about being more consistent in his areas and bowling in the right areas that were going to make it difficult for the batsman and be more consistent doing that,” the former Australia speedster was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf recently featured in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, but wasn’t at his usual best as he was restricted to just one wicket at an average of 142.

He will no doubt be aiming to have more of an impact for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on February 13.

As the defending champions, the Qalandars will kick PSL 8 off with a rematch of last year’s final against the Multan Sultans.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

