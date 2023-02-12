Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Former spinner Danish Kaneria has mocked Pakistan’s jersey for the 2022 T20 World Cup, saying it looks like a watermelon and reminded him of the famous game Fruit Ninja.
Further expressing his distaste towards the kit, he said it seems as if they “mixed muskmelon and watermelon” together.
Instead, Kaneria would have preferred if the men in green kept things simple and unveiled a dark green jersey.
“First, I have to talk about the kit of Pakistan. It seems like watermelon…there is a game called ‘Fruit Ninja’, there you cut fruits…it seems they have mixed muskmelon and watermelon and made the shirts. It should be proper green, dark green. Aisa matlab ki fruit ki dukaan pe khade hai (It seems we are standing in a fruit shop),” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.
Pakistan lost their first two games in the 2022 T20 World Cup against India and Zimbabwe, but turned their campaign around by beating the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh.
Having managed to qualify for the semi-final, they beat New Zealand to book their spot in the final.
However, they were unable to complete what would have been the ultimate comeback story as England beat them by five wickets in the final to be crowned champions.
