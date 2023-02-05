Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wants to ensure that pace bowler Hasan Ali is not forgotten as he hasn’t played regularly for Pakistan lately.

The 28-year-old recently made his Test return in the two-match series against New Zealand, where he took one wicket in the one Test he played.

While it wasn’t a mindblowing comeback for Hasan, Afridi reiterated that people shouldn’t cast him aside completely as he has won numerous games for Pakistan with exceptional spells.

“I don’t want people to forget him,” the 42-year-old, who recently served as Pakistan’s interim chief selector, said on Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Hasan will be back in action for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will kick off their campaign with a clash against the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

