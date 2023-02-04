Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has blasted his successor Najam Sethi, saying the clock is ticking for him.

Ramiz feels that he was unfairly removed from his post and pointed to political interference as the reason he lost his job.

The former Pakistan captain accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government of changing the PCB’s constitution “just to accommodate Najam Sethi”.

“There should be no political interference in cricket. This is a highly disrespectful way of treating your cricketers,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan changed the whole constitution of PCB just to accommodate Najam Sethi. I have never seen this ever in my life.

“Najam Sethi doesn’t know how many months he has to stay in [the] PCB.”

