Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed believes all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez would have been the best choice for the chief selector job instead of Haroon Rasheed.

Rasheed previously served as Pakistan’s chief selector between 2015 and 2016, but Aaqib felt that it was time for a radical change and threw a curveball by nominating Hafeez as his candidate.

As reported by Cricwick, the Lahore Qalandars head coach threw his support behind the 42-year-old as he knows the current players in the team very well and also has extensive knowledge of the domestic set-up.

Prior to Rasheed filling the position, former captain Shahid Afridi held it on an interim basis, but Aaqib feels that he couldn’t occupy it on a long-term basis due to other commitments.

Aaqib will now be involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the Qalandars will look to defend their title.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars will be in action on opening night as they will face the Multan Sultans, which is the team they beat in the final in PSL 7.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Nasser Hussain says Pakistan duo as valuable as gold dust, wants them taken care of properly

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 58 ( 10.41 % ) Karachi Kings 84 ( 15.08 % ) Lahore Qalandars 178 ( 31.96 % ) Multan Sultans 52 ( 9.34 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 113 ( 20.29 % ) Quetta Gladiators 72 ( 12.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...