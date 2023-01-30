Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said it’s about time pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani got the chance to “prove his worth”.

He noted that Dahani is always travelling with the team, but only plays sporadically instead of being given a consistent run of games to show what he can do.

The 24-year-old Larkana native has featured in 11 T20Is, where he has picked up eight wickets at an average of 40.

He has also played two ODIs and claimed one wicket at an average of 73.

Given that Dahani was identified as one of the brightest fast bowling prospects, Afridi feels that he should be given a fair opportunity at the international level as it will help him build his confidence and start flourishing.

“Shahnawaz has been travelling with the team for quite a long time now. He needs chances to prove his worth,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Dahani will be in action for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will play on opening night as they will face the Lahore Qalandars, who beat them in the final in PSL 7.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: The boys told me to calm down, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed explains why he couldn’t contain his excitement

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 54 ( 10.89 % ) Karachi Kings 71 ( 14.31 % ) Lahore Qalandars 163 ( 32.86 % ) Multan Sultans 45 ( 9.07 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 96 ( 19.35 % ) Quetta Gladiators 67 ( 13.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...