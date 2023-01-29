Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said it is his duty as a senior to keep supporting struggling players like fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Afridi noted Hasan is one of the country’s heroes and pointed out that no one else will back him if he doesn’t.

Hasan recently returned for the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he claimed one wicket in one match at an average of 111.

Despite not taking as many wickets as he would have liked, Afridi feels that the Pakistan selectors have to keep backing players like Hasan as they have proven their worth on numerous occasions in the past.

“As a senior player, it’s your responsibility to support your juniors. Everyone is with you in your good times, but it’s important to give support during bad times too. These are Pakistan’s heroes, if we don’t support them, who will?” the former interim chief selector said on Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Hasan’s next assignment will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent Islamabad United.

PSL 8 will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will begin their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16 in Karachi.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 24 ( 9.3 % ) Karachi Kings 34 ( 13.18 % ) Lahore Qalandars 73 ( 28.29 % ) Multan Sultans 27 ( 10.47 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 59 ( 22.87 % ) Quetta Gladiators 41 ( 15.89 % )

