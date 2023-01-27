Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan said many players who feature in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL) will admit that the Pakistan T20 competition is tougher.

Rizwan, who will captain the Multan Sultans, said it is tough for top-class cricketers to get into a PSL side as many of them end up sitting on the bench due to the incredible amount of competition for certain spots.

He noted that players have to be the very best in their position and perform consistently in order to retain their places in the side.

“We used to say there is IPL; now, if you ask players who go back after playing here, they say that Pakistan has the toughest league in the world because even our reserve players sit on the bench,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13 to March 19 in four Pakistan cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will feature in the first game of the tournament as they will go up against the Lahore Qalandars, who beat them in the final last year.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

