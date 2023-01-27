Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order hitter Ahmed Shehzad is eager to make his international comeback but faces one major problem – he hasn’t been picked by any team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad admitted that one of the best ways for players to return to the national team is by playing in high-profile domestic tournaments. Out of all the ones played in the country, the PSL is right at the top as a number of foreign stars take part in it as well.

It should be noted that the 31-year-old last played for Pakistan in October 2019, but has been a solid performer at the domestic level.

In the recent edition of the Pakistan Cup, which is a 50-over competition, Shehzad was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 422 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included six half-centuries, at an average of 42.20.

Knowing that he has performed well, Shehzad is determined to try and find a team to play for prior to the start of PSL 8.

“See, PSL is Pakistan’s biggest brand, and every player wants to play in it. In fact, PSL performance matters a lot, and it is very important for players to make a comeback,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

