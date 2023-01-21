Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz expressed his amazement at big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris, saying he is a “brave and fearless cricketer”.

The 37-year-old noted that what makes Haris so dangerous is that he doesn’t feel any pressure and simply goes out to the crease and “plays his natural game”.

The 21-year-old wowed everyone with his wide selection of scoring shots in the 2022 T20 World Cup and his ability to take the attack to the bowlers.

Haris blasted 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

He made eight runs in the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

Despite not having played for Pakistan since the T20 World Cup, Wahab firmly believes that the men in green have an absolute gem in Haris.

“Mohammad Haris is a brave and fearless cricketer who doesn’t take any pressure and just plays his natural game,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Wahab and Haris will now play alongside each other for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

