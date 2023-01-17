Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a tremendous opening bowler.

Afridi has a habit of taking early wickets and can be a handful to deal with as he is capable of bowling at speeds of 150 kph.

Having put his skills on show time and time again, the 22-year-old is one of the most entertaining fast bowlers to watch when he is in full flow. This is why Waugh included him in his top five T20I players right now.

“To open the bowling at the other end we’ll go with another great opening bowler, Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan, who is a tremendous left-arm fast bowler,” he was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

Afridi is sidelined with a knee injury right now, which ruled him out of the Test series against England.

He was also not picked for Pakistan’s recently-concluded home series against New Zealand, which comprised two Tests and three ODIs.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

It is understood that Afridi will be fit in time for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be played from February 13 to March 19, with the matches scheduled to be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Rarely take the game away from opposing teams, Mudassar Nazar on Pakistan duo who bat at the same speed

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48386 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301782 ( 75.93 % ) Steve Smith 6890 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8696 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 33 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13985 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3059 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2843 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2556 ( 0.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1310 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3442 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2407 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...