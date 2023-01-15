Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said he never talked about or planned to recall left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir since he had retired from international cricket.

Amir retired in December 2020 and despite there being talk about him potentially making a U-turn on his decision, it never happened.

Due to nothing official ever occurring, Wasim opted not to discuss about Amir as he was still technically unavailable for selection.

“He has taken retirement, so I never talked about him. When he is not available, what can I say? The rest, who are available, we do talk about them and consider them. But there is no such policy,” he said on Hafiz Muhammad Imran’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand on home soil.

Both Test matches ended as a draw, while the Black Caps won the ODI series 2-1.

