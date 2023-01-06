Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram has told captain Babar Azam to put his foot down when asking for players to be selected, saying he will stop leading the team if they are not picked.

Wasim wants Azam to use this technique to get big-hitting all-rounder Shoaib Malik back in the T20I team.

The 40-year-old last played for Pakistan in November 2021, but has been a solid performer in domestic cricket.

Plus, he is a middle order batsman, which is something the men in green are in desperate need of right now.

“I want this guy or else I’ll not be captaining the team. But, we don’t have people like that,” Wasim said on A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw.

Next up will be three ODIs, with the first game starting on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s sitting and waiting, Wasim Akram tells Babar Azam to pick senior Pakistan player

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 17 ( 73.91 % ) No! 6 ( 26.09 % )

Like this: Like Loading...