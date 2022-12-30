Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Naseem Shah has got a bowling action that is very similar to legendary Australia tearaway quick Dennis Lillee, iconic Pakistan reverse swing king Waqar Younis said.

Naseem has been turning heads for all the right reasons as he has been tormenting opposition batsmen with his outstanding ability to hit the right lengths and move the ball as well.

The 19-year-old was initially only picked in Test cricket, but lately, he has been given the chance to play ODIs and T20Is, and has been very impressive.

Waqar feels that the teenager’s success is partly down to the fact that his bowling action is so smooth and closely resembles that of Lillee, who was one of the scariest fast bowlers of his era.

“He has got a Dennis Lillee kind of action,” he said in a video as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently part of the Pakistan team selected for the ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

But, he was not part of the playing XI for the first Test in Karachi, which has gone into the fifth day and will conclude on Friday.

The second Test will also be played in Karachi and begin on January 2.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

