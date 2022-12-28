Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik would give Pakistan captain Babar Azam a lot of support, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said.
He noted that even if Malik was on the bench, he would still bring value due to the experience he possesses.
The 40-year-old also has a wealth of knowledge that can be passed down to the younger players in the squad.
“Babar Azam would have gotten a lot of support if Malik had been there, even if he was on the bench,” Afridi told Samaa News as quoted by Cricwick.
Azam is now leading Pakistan in two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.
The first Test began on Monday in Karachi and comes after the national team were beaten 3-0 in their Test series against England.
Azam was brilliant in the first innings as he scored 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood
