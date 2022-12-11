Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Amir has claimed that fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was recovering from a “career-threatening knee injury” prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He also questioned who was responsible for rushing Afridi back for the tournament, even though he was not fully fit.

Afridi bowled well throughout the competition as he finished with 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

However, he re-injured his knee again in the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

It remains to be seen how long the 22-year-old is out of action for, but he was not selected for the ongoing three-Test series between Pakistan and England.

“A bowler who does not bowl for even a week regularly, loses his rhythm. Shaheen was coming back from a career-threatening knee injury & shouldn’t have played. The question should be asked, who has made him play as we can see that he is not fully fit,” Amir was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and are looking to bounce back in the second Test, which is currently taking place in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

