Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said pace bowler Mohammad Ali deserves to be in the Test team since he has been one of the best performers in domestic cricket for the past couple of seasons.

Ali took 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at an average of 25.54.

Last year, he picked up 32 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.78.

The 30-year-old was given the opportunity to make his international debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi and took two wickets in the first innings and two more in the second.

“We had Mohammad Ali, who has been a top performer in domestic cricket,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be aiming to rebound in the second match, which starts on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

