Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has the ability to “come up with remarkable performances”.

Despite only being 22 years old, Afridi has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats.

As the leader of the fast bowling line-up, it is up to him to strike early, which is something he has become known for.

“Shaheen has also come up with remarkable performances,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Following a knee ligament injury that kept him out for a few months, Afridi is back playing for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

In the four matches he has played, Afridi has picked up four wickets at an average of 24.

Pakistan managed to keep their campaign alive with a 33-run win over South Africa via the D/L method on Thursday.

Their next game will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

