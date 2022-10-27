Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has lavished praise on speedster Haris Rauf, saying he has been “performing outstandingly”.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form with the ball in Pakistan’s last few series, which included the Asia Cup, seven-match T20 clash against England and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

In the T20 tri-series, Rauf played a major role in helping the men in green win the tournament as he snapped up six wickets in three games at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 7.33.

Needless to say, Mahmood is loving what he has been seeing from the rapid pace ace.

“He has been performing outstandingly,” the former all-rounder told Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green are now taking part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

After losing to India by four wickets off the last ball in their opening match, Pakistan will be aiming to rebound with a win against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

