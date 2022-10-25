Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan provided tips and advice on how to deal with critics and achieve success as a cricketer.

Speaking to Bangladesh batsman Liton Das, the in-form duo shared their knowledge on both areas.

Azam advised Liton to stop listening to his critics as it will enable his confidence to grow. He added that paying attention to all the negative comments will do nothing but ruin a player’s mindset.

“Your confidence will grow if you listen less to batting critics,” the 28-year-old said in a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“As soon as you hear someone mention something about you, your mind will be immediately diverted.”

Rizwan, meanwhile, stressed that success cannot be achieved without hard work.

“Success is impossible without hard work. When you do anything different, your appearance changes. That is how you make a name for yourself,” he said.

Azam and Rizwan are now taking part in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Pakistan skipper made a golden duck and Rizwan scored four runs in the team’s four-wicket loss to India, which happened off the last ball of the match.

Their next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Surprised people want to separate them, Ramiz Raja on two cracking Pakistan players

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3385 ( 61.84 % ) No! 2089 ( 38.16 % )

Like this: Like Loading...