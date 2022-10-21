Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is hoping that people don’t “demoralise” pace bowler Haris Rauf now that he has become a star player.

Rauf has made a name for himself in limited overs cricket as he bowls at speeds close to 155 kph and is constantly a wicket-taking threat.

However, Mahmood pointed out that the country has a habit of discouraging cricketers when they are at their highest point.

“We have a problem that one day we make them star and the other day we demoralise them,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recently concluded T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Rauf claimed six wickets in three games at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 7.33.

He will now play in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan will start their campaign on Sunday when they take on India in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

