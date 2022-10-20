Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said legendary openers Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail didn’t need to wear helmets when facing India.

Explaining why, he noted that the “Indian pace attack was not good enough in the early days”.

“Players like Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail, when they open the innings, they don’t wear helmets, instead of it they wore caps when the Indian pace attack was not good enough in the early days,” Salman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green are currently preparing for their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

Their first match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

The last time the arch-rivals met in the T20 World Cup, which was back in 2021, Pakistan crushed the men in blue by 10 wickets.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

