Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said he always gives 100 percent effort whenever he is representing his country.

Rauf has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom and is now one of Pakistan’s frontline quicks in limited overs cricket.

His comments come after he played his 50th T20 International, which was against New Zealand in the T20 tri-series final.

Rauf took figures of 2-22 in that match to help the men in green win the tournament as they beat the Black Caps by five wickets.

Overall, the 28-year-old finished with six wickets in three matches at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 7.33.

“I am grateful for playing 50 matches for my country,” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter. “It’s a proud moment for my family and me and it feels amazing every time I achieve something for Pakistan. I try to give my 100% every time I go to the ground.”

Following a strong performance in the T20 tri-series, Rauf will no doubt be looking to maintain his wicket-taking momentum in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

